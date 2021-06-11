-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Vegas hit his tee shot 357 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to even for the round.
Vegas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
