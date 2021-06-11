-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 97th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a 373 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Dufner's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
