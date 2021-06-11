-
James Hahn shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 first. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hahn chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
Hahn hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hahn to 5 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to 6 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.
