In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 114th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Poston's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Poston's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Poston hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Poston to 5 over for the round.