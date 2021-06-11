-
J.J. Spaun shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 138th at 9 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 14th, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.
Spaun hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.
