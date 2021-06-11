-
J.J. Henry shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Henry taps in for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.J. Henry makes a 2-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
J.J. Henry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 113th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Henry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Henry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Henry at even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Henry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
Henry tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henry to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Henry to 3 over for the round.
