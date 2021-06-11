In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.B. Holmes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Holmes's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Holmes's tee shot went 315 yards to the native area, his second shot went 137 yards to the native area, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Holmes's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Holmes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Holmes chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Holmes chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Holmes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Holmes at 2 over for the round.

Holmes hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.