Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter makes an incredible 44-footer to save par at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes an incredible 44-foot par putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Poulter tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt saving par. This put Poulter at 1 over for the round.
