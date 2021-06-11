  • Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes an incredible 44-foot par putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

