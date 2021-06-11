-
-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Hudson Swafford hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 1 under for the round.
-
-