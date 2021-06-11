-
Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Norlander at 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 345 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
