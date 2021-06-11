In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harrison Frazar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Frazar finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Frazar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frazar to 2 over for the round.

Frazar got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frazar to 3 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Frazar's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Frazar's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frazar to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Frazar had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frazar to 2 over for the round.

Frazar hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Frazar hit his tee shot 355 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Frazar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Frazar hit his 136 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frazar to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Frazar hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.