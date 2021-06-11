  • Harrison Frazar shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harrison Frazar makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Harrison Frazar birdies No. 18 at Palmetto Championship

