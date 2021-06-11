-
Harris English putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Chez Reavie, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Harris English's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to even for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 first, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, English had a 344-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 12-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
