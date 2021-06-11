-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harold Varner III makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 119th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 155 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Varner III's tee shot went 255 yards to the native area, his second shot went 110 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-