Hank Lebioda shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lebioda's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
Lebioda tee shot went 202 yards to the native area and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
