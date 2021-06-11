-
Greg Chalmers shoots 11-over 82 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 146th at 14 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Garrick Higgo and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 9 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Chalmers to 5 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 6 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 7 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Chalmers to 9 over for the round.
At the 13th, 465-yard par-4, Chalmers hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Chalmers to 10 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Chalmers to 11 over for the round.
