Grayson Murray shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Grayson Murray hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Murray hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Murray hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Murray went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Murray's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 5 over for the round.
