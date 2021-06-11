  • Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo talks about winning twice in his last three tournaments on the European Tour and how he hopes to continue building momentum on the PGA TOUR.
    Interviews

    Garrick Higgo on his momentum from the European Tour prior to Palmetto

    Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo talks about winning twice in his last three tournaments on the European Tour and how he hopes to continue building momentum on the PGA TOUR.