Garrick Higgo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Higgo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.

Higgo hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Higgo chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.