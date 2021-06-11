-
Fabián Gómez shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 141st at 10 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gómez hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Gómez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Gómez hit his 100 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gómez hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gómez's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 7 over for the round.
