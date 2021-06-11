-
Erik van Rooyen shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, and Doc Redman; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, van Rooyen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, van Rooyen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
