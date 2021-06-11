-
-
Dustin Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's wedge to 5 feet and birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson's 95-yard wedge to 5 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round in 2nd at 9 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Johnson's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Johnson hit his tee shot 344 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
-
-