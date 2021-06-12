-
-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dominic Bozzelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 136th at 10 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Bozzelli chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.
Bozzelli hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
-
-