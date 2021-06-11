-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman birdies No. 2 at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Redman's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Redman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
