Derek Ernst shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Derek Ernst hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his round tied for 118th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Ernst had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Ernst hit his tee shot 341 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ernst hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ernst to even for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
