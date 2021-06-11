-
Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Davis Thompson on his favorite golf experience prior to Palmetto
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson talks about the knowledge that he gained while competing against the best amateurs in the 2021 Walker Cup and how he plans to use it to his advantage this week.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Thompson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
