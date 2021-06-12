-
David Lipsky rebounds from poor front in second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lipsky finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
David Lipsky hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lipsky's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Lipsky hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Lipsky's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lipsky had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
