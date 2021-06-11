In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, David Lingmerth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 122nd at 7 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.