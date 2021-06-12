-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
David Hearn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 92nd at 4 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hearn chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Hearn took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
