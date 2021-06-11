-
Danny Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
