D.J. Trahan shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber and Tain Lee are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Pat Perez, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 13th, 465-yard par-4, Trahan hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trahan hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Trahan had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Trahan's 210 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
