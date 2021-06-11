-
D.A. Points shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, D.A. Points hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 97th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Chez Reavie, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Points hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
Points got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Points chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.
