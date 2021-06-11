In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Cole Hammer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hammer finished his round tied for 142nd at 10 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.

Cole Hammer hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cole Hammer to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hammer hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Hammer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hammer to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hammer to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hammer to 7 over for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hammer hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 6 over for the round.