Cody Blick shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cody Blick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blick finished his day tied for 102nd at 5 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Blick's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Blick had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blick to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third, Blick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blick to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Blick hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blick to 1 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Blick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blick to 3 over for the round.
