Chris Baker shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Baker missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Baker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Baker to 4 over for the round.
