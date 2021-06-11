-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
