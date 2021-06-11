-
-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Wes Roach leads after 18 at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Wes Roach carded a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his second stroke on the 595-yard par-5 second, Chesson Hadley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Hadley hit his 106 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
Hadley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
-
-