Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seiffert hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Seiffert had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seiffert hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Seiffert's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Seiffert hit his tee shot 354 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.