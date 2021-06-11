-
Charlie Beljan shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Charlie Beljan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Beljan finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Beljan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beljan to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Beljan chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Beljan to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Beljan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beljan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Beljan had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beljan to 2 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Beljan hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beljan to 1 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Beljan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Beljan at even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Beljan's 217 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Beljan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Beljan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Beljan at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Beljan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Beljan to even-par for the round.
