Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 10 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 360-yard par-4 third, Villegas took a drop on his first. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Villegas had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
