-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, C.T. Pan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 230-yard par-3 fifth, Pan scored a bogey, leaving him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Pan's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Pan to even for the round.
At the 595-yard par-5 second, Pan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pan to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at even for the round.
Pan hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
-
-