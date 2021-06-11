-
Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the fringe on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, An chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved An to even for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, An reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
