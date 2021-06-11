-
-
Bryson Nimmer shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Features
Bryson Nimmer fairway bunker instructional at Palmetto Championship
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, local native Bryson Nimmer gives some tips on how to escape from waste areas at Congaree Golf Club.
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bryson Nimmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
Nimmer got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Nimmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Nimmer to 3 over for the round.
Nimmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Nimmer to 4 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Nimmer hit his tee shot 347 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Nimmer to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Nimmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Nimmer to 4 over for the round.
-
-