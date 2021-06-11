-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 2 at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Koepka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Koepka hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
-
-