  • Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 2 at Palmetto Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.