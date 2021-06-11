Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 126th at 8 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Burgoon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Burgoon to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Burgoon hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Burgoon chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

Burgoon hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.