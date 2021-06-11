-
Broc Everett shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DJ’s walk-off chip-in, Par 4 near ace from Monday Qualifier
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Dustin Johnson chipped in on his final hole to take the morning lead, Tyrrell Hatton had a #GolfIsHard moment and Monday Qualifier Broc Everett nearly aced the par 4, 15th.
Broc Everett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Everett finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Everett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Everett to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Everett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Everett to 1 under for the round.
Everett tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Everett to even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Everett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Everett to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Everett's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Everett's 177 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Everett to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Everett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Everett at 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Everett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Everett to 1 over for the round.
