Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 92nd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
