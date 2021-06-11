-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 106th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Chez Reavie, Harris English, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Garrick Higgo, Tain Lee, Seamus Power, Austin Cook, Wilco Nienaber, Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, and Doc Redman are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Stuard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
Stuard hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Stuard chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.
