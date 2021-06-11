-
Brian Gay shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brian Gay hit 16 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 111th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Rob Oppenheim, Erik van Rooyen, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gay's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Gay's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Gay had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Gay chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
Gay hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.
