Brendon de Jonge shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brendon de Jonge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. De Jonge finished his round tied for 124th at 6 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Doc Redman is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, de Jonge's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, de Jonge hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved de Jonge to even-par for the round.
De Jonge tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing de Jonge to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, de Jonge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 71-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Jonge to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, de Jonge hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved de Jonge to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, de Jonge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, de Jonge hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved de Jonge to 2 over for the round.
