Brant Peaper shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brant Peaper hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Peaper finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Peaper hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Peaper to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Peaper hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Peaper to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Peaper's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Peaper hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peaper to 2 over for the round.
