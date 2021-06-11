-
Brandt Snedeker comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker drains an 18-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker makes a n18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Snedeker finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Wilco Nienaber is in 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brandt Snedeker hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
At the 595-yard par-5 second, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Snedeker hit his 145 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Snedeker had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Snedeker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
